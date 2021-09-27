Team of the Week: Blue Springs South Softball sees success while still having fun

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. – Our latest FOX4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week is no stranger to championships – or having fun.

Blue Springs South’s softball program has won two recent state titles, and after missing last year’s postseason, the Jaguars are back in the hunt.

Whoever said hard work and fun times don’t mix has probably never met these diamond darlings. The Jaguars are a talented team, albeit one that likes to have fun on the ballfield. Video clips from this season show them dancing and making each other laugh during pregame warmups, rain delays and even at a recent Jaguars volleyball game.

“This is a very fun crew. We are always, always, always hyper,” Bailey Brumley, Blue Springs South first base/pitcher, laughed.

This club is smiling its way to another season with 20 or more wins, and another playoff run, which will begin within the next three weeks. They won Missouri Class 4A state titles in 2018 and 2019, and so far this season, keeping it loose is leading to wins. Averaging seven runs per game is adding to their collective smile.

“They stay loose really really well,” Kristi Williams, Blue Springs South’s head coach, said. “They love to have fun, and that’s thing that I love about them is that they remember softball is supposed to be fun and we play this game to have a good time first.”

“This year, we were amazing right out of the gate. We played our hardest,” Brumley said. “It reminds me of my freshman and sophomore year when we won state. We did amazing. This is how it all started.”

“We know how to have fun, but we also know when to reel it in. The thing that makes this team really special is all of our bonds. There’s not one person who is off. There’s not one person who carries this team,” Elle Smith, Jaguars centerfield, said.

Smith has already committed to play college softball at the University of Indiana, beginning next year. For now, these joyful Jaguars hope they’re having the last laugh.