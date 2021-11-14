Team of the Week: Lansing High School Volleyball claims state championship

LANSING, Kan. – One metro high school volleyball team claimed a recent state championship in heart stopping fashion.

Lansing High School (38-1) just hammered out a season that included an enormous 38-game win streak that carried them all the way to the Kansas 5A State Championship. A fabulous finish in the October 30th state championship game against volleyball powerhouse St. James Academy sealed the season. The Lions came back from trailing by six points to topple the Thunder and clinch the school’s second state volleyball trophy.

“We were confident. We weren’t going to leave anything out on that floor. We weren’t going to have any regrets,” Lindsay Zych, second-year Lansing head coach, said.

Championship point included a celebratory scene on the court in Salinas, where players and staffers hugged in a tearful moment as cameras rolled and loved ones cheered.

“There’s no better way to end this year,” Kamyrn Ferris, Lansing Libero, said. “That was a super special moment with everyone running in with a big hug as a team at the ending made it all so special.”

Lansing Volleyball players harken back to the season opener against St. Thomas Aquinas, which was the Lions’ only loss of the season, as the shove this club needed to excel.

“We definitely put that game in our heads and said we’re never going to feel like that again. We need to win and keep going in order to prove ourselves to everyone,” Cait Bishop, Lansing setter, said.

Despite drama at the finish, the Lions run to the state title isn’t a surprise to everyone. Lansing won 66 matches during the last two seasons against only five losses, and the Lions have made the state tournament four years in a row, finishing no worse than third before winning it all.

If Zych’s name sounds familiar, there’s a reason for it. Her father, Rick Zych, is the longtime boys basketball coach at Bishop Miege High School, where he’s won five state championships.