Team of the Week: Lee’s Summit Boys Soccer keeps kicking

LEE’s SUMMIT, Mo. – Our newest FOX4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week keeps everything in perspective.

Lee’s Summit High’s Boys Soccer Team wants to make its third trip to the Missouri State Final Four in four years, and true balance is helping the Tigers win. The Tigers (10-1-2) make balance the foundation of their program.

“We don’t have any big flashy stars who are doing extraordinary things,” Dave Wiebenega, 18th year coach at Lee’s Summit, said.

The Tigers won 10 of their first 12 games, and didn’t take a loss until Saturday’s road game at St. Thomas Aquinas. Lee’s Summit played to a draw in two other meetings – a home game against Blue Springs South in September, and Wednesday’s road contest against Blue Valley Northwest.

As of midweek, Lee’s Summit was averaging five goals per contest, and, in net, they allowed only five goals in their first dozen games. Many of the Tigers’ seniors played in two MSHSAA Class 4 Final Fours, both in 2018 and 2019.

“When you’ve got guys with two-plus years’ experience playing at a high level at the varsity level, and then, you bring in some young and enthusiasm that are now veterans,” Wiebenga added. “That helps a ton, too.”

The testy tigers have already recorded eight shutouts on the season, and the school’s first state championship since 2014 isn’t out of reach.

“We play more as a team than everyone else,” Ethan Berg, Tigers Center Midfielder, said. “Everyone else has better individual players. We have a group of good, solid players. We play well together. We just have great chemistry.”

“I feel like we can do it all. We can win the whole year. If we lose, it’s because we made mistakes. I don’t feel like we have a ceiling right now,” Nathan Weyrauch, Tigers Centerback, said.

Goals have been golden for the black and gold. Four of Lee’s Summit’s 10 wins have seen the Tigers score at least seven goals apiece. They’re currently ranked number two, but in the end, being number one is the target