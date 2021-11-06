Team of the Week: Lee’s Summit West Softball wins state championship

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – State champions are being crowned across Missouri.

One of Lee’s Summit’s best softball teams is an unlikely state champ, yet, last weekend, they won it all in dramatic fashion.

On October 30th, Lee’s Summit West (25-10) claimed its first-ever state softball championship, beating Francis Howell Central 6-5. The Titans proved themselves to be a team with nerves of steel.

LSW advanced to the Class 5 championship game after beating Parkway South 19-1 in the state semifinals. The Titans had to whittle away at a 6-1 deficit, trailing by five runs in the sixth inning. Riley McGovern’s game-winning single brought home the winning run, sending West home with a state title.

Video clips from the game show jubilation on the field and in the stands, as Lee’s Summit West players, coaches and fans screamed and cried in relief and celebration.

“They stayed loose. They dug deep. They never got too high. They never got too low. They enjoyed each other’s company,” Eric Doane, ninth-year Titans head coach, said.

Lee’s Summit West couldn’t have excelled at the state tournament without Kat Wilds and her hot bat. Wilds went crazy, blasting four homeruns in two games and driving in 12, including a key homer to spark the comeback against Francis Howell Central.

“It doesn’t matter what game we’re playing. We’re good hitters. I knew we were going to hit her. It just took us a while,” Kat Wilds, Lee’s Summit West third base, said.

Until now, a third-place finish from 2016 was the school’s best softball tournament performance. Coming from behind to win the Class 5A softball championship is sweet because the Titans never gave up on themselves.

Special salutes also go to Missouri’s other softball success stories from our region. Blue Springs South (Class 5) Chillicothe (Class 3) and Sherwood (Class 2) all made it to the MSHSAA Softball Tournament in their respective classes.