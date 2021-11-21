Team of the Week: Rockhurst High School soccer team still kicking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Rockhurst High School’s soccer team set a huge goal as the season began.

On Saturday night, the Hawklets (24-2-0) made it happen, winning the school’s eighth state championship, and its first since 2017. Rockhurst beat defending Class 4 champion Jackson 2-0 on Saturday to win the state title. The Hawklets had already defeated John Burroughs 2-1 in Friday’s Class 4 Semifinal game. A dominant season ends with a victory for 16 seniors who wouldn’t settle for less.

Rockhurst was ranked nationally all season. As of Friday, Maxpreps had them ranked as the nation’s 22nd best team. Goalkeeper Ryan Thompson and Centerback Ryan Barrett are both recognized as high school All-Americans by PrepSoccer.net. FOX4 News talked with the Hawklets, our latest FOX4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week, on Thursday before they boarded a bus for the state championships in Fenton, MO.

“It’s amazing. These kids have worked so hard for so long. I thank God they get to experience this. Not every team gets to,” Matt Darby, third-year Hawklets coach, said on Thursday.

Along the way, Darby’s program outscored its opponents 77-11, recording 16 shutouts as part of that mix. Rock State finished its season on a 16-game winning streak, too.

“It’s big considering we didn’t make it the last two years. We’re kind of getting back. Rockhurst and the Final Four kind of goes together,” Thompson said.

“All the guys, we’re super close. We all have that brotherhood that Rockhurst has meant for us. All sports support each other, and cheer each other on,” Barrett said. This year’s trip to the state tournament adds to a soccer legacy that’s growing at Rockhurst High School. The Hawkets made their 40th appearance in the state tournament and their 26th final four, both of which are boys records in the Show-Me-State.