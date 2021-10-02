Team of the Week: Shawnee Mission North Cross Country in it for the long run

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Our latest FOX4 Hy-Vee Team of the Week isn’t sitting still.

Shawnee Mission North’s cross country teams are moving toward a return to the KSHSAA state meet with a speedy record-setter as their star.

“If you ask the kids, they’ll tell you they have unfinished business from last year,” Aaron Davidson, Bison Head Coach, said.

As of Wednesday, the Bison were ranked second in the Kansas Class 6A poll, and their recent fourth place performance at the Greg Wilson Classic saw North outlegging a number of teams that made it to last year’s state meet. That’s encouraging since both the Bison boys and girls narrowly missed out last year.

“That’s been our season goal – to make it to state. This year, I think we’re thinking bigger. We don’t want to just get there. We want to get there and place well,” Davidson said.

This season’s Bison are ranked second in the state and a bonafide record setter leads the way. In mid-September, the Olathe Twilight Meet was Micah Blomker’s big moment. The sophomore posted a state record time 14.57 in the 5K race. His blistering mile pace of 4.48 helped set an unofficial state record, according to Kansas Mile Split, and it’s pushed this SMN team to kick even harder.



“I think it’s cool. There’s a lot of fast guys in Kansas. There’s also guys who’ve run a lot faster than I have, so there’s still work to be done,” Blomker said.

“We’ve gotten to the point where all of our runners are at their top performance. We’re getting ready to do big things this season, and we’re hoping it will help us in the end,” Adam Ducey, another North High runner, said.

2021 is turning out to be a year where maturity is coming quickly and expectations are high. The Bison want badly to return to the state cross country meet, a place where their boys haven’t been since 2017. That’s the same year Shawnee Mission North ran away with the Kansas State Cross Country Championship.

This school’s runners believe they have what it takes to be champions in the long run.