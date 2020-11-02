Team of the Week: The Lee’s Summit North Lady Broncos are wrapping up a record breaking season

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — It’s not every day you get to take the field with one of the best players in the country. But for the past four seasons, Lee’s Summit North has done just that — suiting up alongside short stop Kinsey Fiedler.

“To me, whenever I’m on the field, I don’t think about it. Pitch by pitch, game by game. I definitely try not to think about it,” Fiedler said.

Fiedler is ranked no. 1 in this year’s senior class according to Flosoftball.com. She is committed to play softball next year at the University of Washington.

“I think she’s been pretty humble about it. And the other girls play at pretty high level on their summer teams,” Lee’s Summit North Softball Coach, John Gage said.

The girls broke the school’s record for season batting average and for most wins. The Lady Broncos also earned a trip to the state championship game, a first for the program.

“It’s been great this year. We’ve had a lot of team bonding this year and we’ve definitely gotten closer this year. I just think it’s very fun, us all playing together,” Junior Pitcher, Cierra Harrison said.

For Lee’s Summit North’s efforts on the diamond, the Lady Broncos earn Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week.