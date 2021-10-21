Team USA fans excited about World Cup prospects in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Kansas City put its best foot forward Thursday night as the FIFA World Cup selection committee was at Children’s Mercy Park to see the U.S. Women’s National Team take on Korea Republic.

Fans said goodbye to retiring star Carli Lloyd and were excited to see other favorites.

“It’s crazy to have so many people in one place just for one team,” Anna Bailey, 15, said.

Thursday’s match just a friendly, but being a World Cup host city would draw many more fans for multiple matches. The World Cup will have 11 host cities in the U.S.A. in 2026.

Thursday FIFA executives got a taste of what Kansas City has to offer being treated to barbecue and touring Arrowhead Stadium before Thursday night’s match.

“I’d be really excited I think it would be great for the city. I think it would be great financially,” Andy Maier said.

Estimates are it would provide a $620 million dollar boost to the economy. By then Kansas CIty will have a new single terminal airport. But going against bigger cities it has to convince the committee it can support tens of thousands of visitors and fill stadiums.

“It’s the largest sporting event in the whole world so I would absolutely go to every match it’s a big deal,” Ryan Ashcraft said.











