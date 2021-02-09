Terez Paylor, well-known Yahoo Sports journalist and former KC Star reporter, dies suddenly at 37

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Terez Paylor, a well-known NFL reporter for Yahoo Sports and a former sportswriter for The Kansas City Star, died unexpectedly Tuesday. He was 37 years old.

Yahoo Sports confirmed Paylor’s death on Tuesday, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that our beloved friend, colleague and Yahoo Sports journalist Terez Paylor has passed away.”

The news outlet shared a statement from Paylor’s fiancée, Ebony Reed:

“While we are shocked and saddened by Terez Paylor’s sudden passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that touched so many. Terez was an exceptional journalist whose passion for football made him a respected voice. His legacy will leave an enduring impact on sports journalism, the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, and their fans.

“More important, Terez was a devoted son, grandson, brother, an adoring fiancé, and a wonderful friend to so many. To know him was to love him. He will be dearly missed.”

Too young. Terez Paylor was an exceptional journalist & an exceptional man. Always eager to help and mentor. This is a devastating loss. Hard to find anyone with more respect than Terez. To his family, loved ones & community of people who cover the NFL, he will be deeply missed. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 9, 2021

Paylor joined The Star in 2006, the publication said, at first covering the metro’s high school sports before moving up to reporting on Sporting KC and the University of Missouri athletics.

Eventually he was promoted to the paper’s Kansas City Chiefs beat, which he worked on for five years, before he started working for Yahoo Sports in 2018 as its senior NFL reporter.

The Chiefs provided this statement on Twitter:

Paylor leaves behind his fiancée and parents, The Star reports. FOX4 will update this story as we learn more.