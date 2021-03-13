Texas wins Big 12 Championship, teams look ahead to Selection Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Championship wrapped up Saturday night with No. 13 Texas beating No. 12 Oklahoma State 91-86. It’s the Longhorns’ first Big 12 Tournament title.

“We knew coming into this game it was going to be a heck of a battle. We knew there was going to be a lot of plays made both ways,” Texas head coach Shaka Smart said.

Matt Coleman III had a game-best 30 points and was efficient, going 10-14 from the field. Jericho Sims recorded a double-double, 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham dropped 29 points.

“We’ve earned just a little bit of respect. Not that we’re searching for respect. We knew in each other in what we had in what we could do this year,” Coleman told reporters Saturday night.

The Longhorns came into the championship game fresh, having not played in Friday’s semifinal round against Kansas. The Jayhawks were forced to withdrawal from the tournament, after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Coach Bill Self said in a statement on Friday, “Obviously, we are disappointed. We have followed the daily testing and additional protocols that have been set up for us. I look forward to preparing my team in probably a unique way for next week’s NCAA Tournament.”

NCAA Tournament protocol requires negative COVID tests for seven-straight days. A minimum of five eligible players are needed to field a team in a bracket.

Kansas along with six other Big 12 teams — Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State and West Virginia await Selection Sunday.

The Jayhawks are a projected No. 3 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas State, TCU and Iowa State saw their seasons end this week, during the Big 12 Championship.

