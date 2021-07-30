‘That’s a lot of money,’ Patrick Mahomes says about his rookie card’s record sale price

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is used to setting records on the football field, but even he seemed surprised about a new record he now holds.

An autographed Mahomes rookie card sold for a record $4.3 million in a private sale, according to the PWCC Marketplace.

“That’s a lot of money, I’ll say that,” Mahomes said when asked about the card at Chiefs training camp. “I knew that it was going up for auction, I found out, but for the go for that much and it shows that that business has been growing.”

Mahomes also tweeted after seeing the astronomical sale price.

My goodness 🤯 https://t.co/iCGgDa2dnL — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 28, 2021

Mahomes said he remembers collecting trading cards with his dad as a kid.

“It’s really is a cool thing to see, especially when it has your name on it,” Mahomes said. “I don’t know that I’d have gone all the way up there, but I mean, I don’t know the ins-and-outs of it like those dudes do and they definitely use it as an investment. I’m sure they’ll try to sell it later for more money.”

The previous record was a Tom Brady rookie card that sold for $3.1 million in March.