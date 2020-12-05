The 2021 Daytona 500 will have limited fan capacity

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The 63rd annual Daytona 500 will host a limited number of fans. The reduced venue capacity for the race and all other events that will be a part of Daytona Speedweeks is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and is in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for guests, competitors, employees and the local community.

“The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports, and fans from all over the world converge on Daytona Beach to be a part of motorsport’s biggest day,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “While we won’t be able to have a capacity crowd here in February, we are excited that we can host the Daytona 500 with those in attendance, as well as for the millions who will tune in live on FOX.”

As a result of the seating capacity limitations, the Speedway will work to accommodate guests who have already purchased tickets to the 2021 DAYTONA 500. To ensure social distancing between groups who will be in attendance, many fans will be reseated in new locations. The reseating process is expected to be complete by early January.

All guests will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings while maintaining six feet social distancing throughout their visit.