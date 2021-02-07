Biden hopes for fan-filled Super Bowl next year after pandemic limits game, celebrations

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: A general view of Raymond James Stadium before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA — President Joe Biden says it’s his “hope and expectation” that next year’s Super Bowl can be played in front of a fan-filled stadium.

Biden says the NFL title game is “just one of those great American celebrations” and laments “all those house parties, all those things that aren’t happening” because of the coronavirus.

He said in an interview aired during the pregame show that, with God’s help, fans can celebrate the game “as usual a year from now.”

The NFL is allowing 25,000 fans in Tampa Bay’s home stadium for the matchup with Kansas City. The crowd is expected to include 7,500 vaccinated health care workers.

Biden declined to pick sides between the Chiefs and the but says Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are both “great quarterbacks.”

He says “one is just a younger version, potentially, of an old, great quarterback. Not old. In NFL terms, old.”