The Kansas City Chiefs enter State Farm Stadium and Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The big game is finally here. The two best teams all season are set to face off in Super Bowl LVII.

Will the Kansas City Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years or will the Philadelphia Eagles win their second in six?

Inactive List: mostly as expected, but no Blake Bell. #Chiefs



QB Shane Buechele

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

DE Joshua Kaindoh

C Austin Reiter

T Darian Kinnard

TE Blake Bell

DE Malik Herring — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 12, 2023

1st Quarter

Chiefs win the toss, they will defer

Chiefs kick it out of the endzone, Eagles will start at their own 25

Jalen Hurts goes to DeVonta Smith on 3rd & 5 for 12 yards, Justin Reid lays out a big hit

Hurts scrambles 11 yards for a first down to the Chiefs 47

Hurts hits Dallas Goedert for another first down to the Chiefs 34-yard line

Hurts finds Smith for 23 yards to the Chiefs 11-yard line, Philly is moving the ball fairly easy

Hurts scores on a QB sneak, Eagles take a 7-0 lead on their opening drive

Chiefs will start from their own 25 on their opening drive after a touchback

Patrick Mahomes finds Travis Kelce on his first throw for 20 yards to the Eagles 48-yard line

Isiah Pacheco gets to the Eagles 20-yard line after a physical 24-yard run

Mahomes finds Kelce again, this time on an 18-yard touchdown pass, the Chiefs answer immediately, game knotted at seven

An offensive pass interference penalty on 1st down puts the Eagles in a difficult position and the Chiefs force a three-and-out

Mahomes connects with Kelce again for 22 yards, the duo is having their usual success so far

Harrison Butker misses a 42-yard field goal as it hits the goal post, game still tied at seven

2nd Quarter

AJ Brown makes a great catch in the endzone on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Hurts, Eagles lead 14-7