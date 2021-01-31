Union Station gears up to help fans celebrate another Chiefs Super Bowl Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans are getting pumped for the second Super Bowl in as many years by visiting some of their favorite spots around the metro.

One of those spots is Union Station.

“This is the People’s house, this is the temple of Travis, we are calling this the altar of Andy. This is Kansas City‘s place to celebrate.“ George Guastello, CEO of Union Station, said.

Today was just a glimpse of what Union Station will look like if the Chiefs win back to back superbowls.

CEO George Guastello says there will be a magical celebration at Union Station if the Chiefs repeat.

“This place will be magical and we will celebrate like we did last year. Only safely, and I think Kansas City understands.“

As of now details of the potential celebration are kept secret until they finalize their security plan. They expect to release the full plan toward the end of next week.

Guastello asks all who come to follow the COVID Guidelines.

“We are expecting larger crowds so we (will) make sure people stay a distance. We just ask everyone to please wear their mask when they come down and keep social distance, and we will do our best to have a great time and celebrate.“

Some families told Fox 4 that this year they are going to keep the celebration small.

“We were out at the parade and at the big celebration here at Union Station but this year we’re definitely going to keep it a lot smaller a lot more local family.“ Lindsay French, Chiefs Fan, said.

Due to COVID concerns the city canceled the parade should the chiefs win. However, some fans think it could happen anyway.

“He told me earlier at home, ‘you know they might have to call the national guard in to stop this one.” Daniel Wilson, Chiefs fan, said.