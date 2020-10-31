The Championship 4 will be decided this weekend at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – As the NASCAR Cup Series heads into race weekend at Martinsville there are three spots up for grabs in the Championship 4. Joey Logano is locked into the finale by virtue of his win at Kansas Speedway. Kevin Harvick, the regular season champion, is in the points lead followed by Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski.

There are four drivers that really need to get the win to make it into the championship race and make no mistake this is a must win. Teammates Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott are 42 points out of the final, Martin Truex Jr. is 53 points out and Kurt Busch is 98 points out.

Of those four the favorite to win his way into the championship battle is Truex. Truex has two wins in a row at Martinsville and the fall race last year was a dominating win, leading 464 of the 500 laps. His victory here in the spring was no less impressive as he finished nearly five seconds ahead of second place.

“It’s high,” Truex said of his confidence level heading to Martinsville. “I’m excited about going to Martinsville. We know we can win there and obviously we’ve shown that in the past.”

Keselowski and Kurt Busch are the only other multi-time Martinsville winners with two wins apiece.

For seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson Martinsville is a bittersweet place. He has nine career wins including a string of five out of six from the fall of 2006 to the spring of 2009. But Martinsville will always be remembered for the tragic plane crash on Sunday October 24, 2004.

A plane from Hendrick Motorsports crashed into the side of Bull Mountain in the fog. Ten people died in the plane crash including Rick Hendrick’s son, Ricky and his brother and president of Hendrick Motorsports John Hendrick.

Word of the plane crash began to circulate midway through the race. Jimmie Johnson went on to win that race. The post-race celebration was cancelled as NASCAR informed the Hendrick teams of the plane crash.

It would be fitting if Jimmie Johnson could close out his Martinsville career, just like Jeff Gordon did by going to victory lane. Johnson is the last driver that was apart of Hendrick at the time of the tragedy. He will close out his amazing cup career next week at Phoenix.

2019 Fall Martinsville green flag

2019 Fall Martinsville traffic

2019 Fall Martinsville after dark

2019 Fall Martinsville closing laps

2019 Fall Martinsville checkers

Martin Truex, Jr. burns it down

Martin Truex adds another win

2019 Fall Martinsville victory celebration