The honors continue to roll in for Jimmie Johnson

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – As the retirement tour for Jimmie Johnson continues this week, he can add another honor to his amazing career.

As Johnson rolls through the turn three tunnel this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway he will be remembered for all seven of his championships, all claimed at the track. He will also be remembered in years to come as the speedway renames the turn three tunnel, the southernmost tunnel in the continental United States, to “Jimmie Johnson’s Southernmost Tunnel.” The artwork on the entrance to the tunnel will feature an image of Johnson, his seven NASCAR Cup Series trophies, and his car number, 48.

“It’s such an incredible honor to have this tunnel renamed for me,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be weird not driving in there with that familiar pit in your stomach, as I have so many years in the past as we were in contention for championships. So many incredible memories were made at this track, I will always remember how special this place is to me.”

Johnson’s seven championships included a stretch of five straight years from 2006-10, in addition to 2013 and 2016.