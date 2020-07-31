The magic mile is up next for the NASCAR Cup Series

LOUDON, N.H. — As crazy as this season has been it is quickly moving towards the cut-off for the playoffs. There are only seven races left before the playoffs begin with the Southern 500 in Darlington and several drivers are on the clock to lockdown a spot in the playoffs.

One driver who is safely in the playoffs is points leader Kevin Harvick. Harvick has four wins already this season and Loudon is a track where Harvick leads all active drivers with four wins at New Hampshire. He has also accumulated 12 top fives and 20 top tens in 36 races. So, it would not be a stretch to see Harvick in victory lane this weekend. Oh, by the way, he picked up the victory the last time the series was at the magic mile.

There are two drivers that could really use a win this weekend and both are very good at New Hampshire.

Kyle Busch is winless for the season. Busch has had a mediocre season, by his standards, with only eight top fives and 10 top tens. This may be a good weekend for Ky. Busch, he has three career wins and would love nothing more than to get the win and be locked into the season.

Jimmie Johnson is another driver who needs to get a victory to make it to the playoffs. Johnson is winless for the last 114 races. Good news though, Johnson runs well at Loudon. Over his career he has three wins, ten top fives and 22 top tens and an average finish of 11.8.

So, with only seven spots left in the playoff picture this would be a great weekend to wrap up that spot, and relieve some pressure, and get prepared for a championship run.
















