The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Bristol Motor Speedway for the Supermarket Heroes 500 on Sunday

BRISTOL, TN – Sunday will mark the fifth race in 15 days for the NASCAR Cup Series. The series wrapped up their stay at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday night.

Chase Elliott capped a frustrating week Thursday night by picking up the win in the Alsco 500(k). It was Elliott’s first win of the season and it locks down a spot in the playoffs for the No. 9 team.

The points leader as they leave Charlotte is Kevin Harvick followed by Joey Logano, Elliott, Alex Bowman and Brad Keselowski rounds out the top five.

One name that is absent from the top five, so far, is Kyle Busch. Busch is off to a slow start for the 2020 season. In eight races he has only scored 4 top fives and sits in 12th position in the point standings. However, this could be a good weekend for the No. 18 Toyota team. Busch leads all active drivers with 8 wins at Bristol. He also has amassed 12 top fives, 17 top tens and has the series best driver rating of 101.8 at the historic track.

Another Busch, Kurt, is also pretty good at Bristol. He has six career wins, 12 top fives and 20 top tens. The high banks of the ½ mile speedway seem to suit the brothers Busch driving style. The are not strangers to aggressive driving or moving someone out of the way to get to victory lane.

One more driver to watch this weekend doesn’t have any wins at Bristol, but Bristol seems to be a fit for Clint Bowyer. Bowyer completed his driver education on the short tracks of the Midwest and has never been afraid to race hard to get the victory. Bowyer has seven top five and 15 top tens at Bristol. Bowyer really needs a strong run and a trip to victory lane to possibly cement a contract extension with Stewart-Haas Racing.

The starting lineup for Sunday’s will be set by random draw or the first 36 positions and owners point standings for position’s 37-40.

