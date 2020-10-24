The stakes could not be any bigger this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup Series drivers

Aric Almirola, front left, and Ryan Blaney, front right lead the field into Turn 1 on the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

FORT WORTH, TX – We are down to just three races for drivers to qualify for the championship finale. Based on his win last week at Kansas Speedway, Joey Logano, has his spot reserved in the championship race.

The top four drivers in the point standings include Logano, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, and Brad Keselowski. Harvick, with nine wins already this season, may just be the favorite to win his way into the championship four.

Harvick, not only has the chance to guarantee his spot in the championship, but he can also tie Jimmie Johnson by winning his fourth consecutive fall race in Texas. Harvick has had an outstanding year. He leads all drivers with nine wins, 20 top fives, 26 top-tens and a driver rating of 109.5 and he has held the points lead since the spring race in Phoenix.

Hamlin is in good shape as they head to Texas. He is third in points with seven wins, 17 top-fives, 19 top-tens and a driver rating of 101.0. In his career he has three wins at Texas Motor Speedway. It would not be a surprise to see the No. 11 team in victory lane this Sunday.

One more driver to remember, even though he is not running for the championship, is Jimmie Johnson. Johnson leads all drivers with seven wins at Texas. Even though Johnson is in the longest winless streak of his career, it would sure be nice to see him get to a win before the end of the season and Texas would be a great place to break that streak.

All the racing action start Sunday at 12 p.m. from Texas Motor Speedway.