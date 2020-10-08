The wait is over for Matt DiBenedetto and his fans as he continues to race for Wood Brothers

FILE – In this May 28, 2020, file photo, Matt DiBenedetto waits for the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. DiBenedetto, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Cole Custer are the four drivers below the cutline headed into the knockout race. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

MOORESVILLE, S.C. – After a successful first season driving for NASCAR’s longest-running team, Wood Brothers Racing announced Thursday that Matt DiBenedetto will return to compete in the No. 21 Ford Mustang in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series.

DiBenedetto has earned three top-five and eight top-ten finishes this season and nearly picked up his first win of the season last week at Talladega. He also qualified for the playoffs for the first time in his six-year career.

“It’s such an honor to be able to continue to drive for Wood Brothers Racing and have another year to grow with this organization,” said DiBenedetto. “I am excited to learn from our 2020 notebook and I’m confident that with a full season under our belt and working together as a team, we will produce even better results.”

Wood Brothers Racing, the oldest active team in the cup series is also one of the winningest teams in series history. The team has employed some of the most legendary drivers including David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Neil Bonnett, Dan Gurney, AJ Foyt and Buddy Baker.

“Matt has been able to find success this year under very difficult circumstances,” said team President and Co-Owner Eddie Wood. “Since he joined our team, he only had limited time working with our group due to the pandemic. While its been an entirely new organization, he found a way to consistently run up front and make the playoffs.”

DiBenedetto has not only been consistent on the track he is one of the most popular drivers in the Cup Series and he’s finished inside the top-five in fan voting for both the Most Popular Driver award and the All-Star Race Fan Vote.