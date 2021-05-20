‘This group’s hungry’: New KU football coach looking to add stability

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The month of May has been a whirlwind for new Kansas football coach Lance Leipold.

Probably the most pressing task was putting together his coaching staff.

It’s a blend of new and familiar faces, where Leipold is retaining five coaches from Les Miles’ former Jayhawk staff.

He brought new defensive coordinator, Brian Borland and offensive coordinator, Andy Kotelnicki with him from Buffalo.

“The coordinators have done a great job of blending our staff. That’s kind of a way to get on the same page x’s and o’s wise,” Leipold said.

The Jayhawk program has gone through a revolving door of coaches. Leipold is hoping to add some stability.

“He’s got the vision. But he’s also got feet on the ground practicality to get things done,” Borland said.

Kansas hasn’t seen much success on the football field in the past decade. Leipold believes he can move the program in the right direction.

“This group’s hungry, and they want to be successful. There’s a lot of outstanding young talent. We’ve got a lot to get done here in a short period of time when they come back here in a couple of weeks,” Leipold said.

Emmett Jones, who served as KU’s interim head coach this spring, will remain on staff as the team’s receiver’s coach.