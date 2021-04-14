‘This is the climate we’re in’: Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin talks transfer rules, recruiting

COLUMBIA, Mo. — With more than 1,400 student-athletes in the NCAA transfer portal, it feels like free agency madness.

The NCAA is expected to pass legislation allowing athletes to transfer once without having to sit out the following year.

“I just think this is the climate we’re in. I don’t really think it’s a bad thing,” Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin told reporters on Wednesday.

Six Mizzou players will not be returning to Columbia — Drew Buggs, Xavier Pinson, Parker Braun, Ed Chang, Torrence Watson and Mark Smith, have put their names in the transfer portal.

“I think it’s a great opportunity. I like the three guys we have coming into our program. I like the high school prospects,” Martin said. “I think it’s a great thing on both sides.”

The Tigers signed guard Jarron “Boogie” Coleman, a Ball State transfer, Amari Davis of Wisconsin-Green Bay and DaJuan Gordon from Kansas State.

While two of Mizzou’s newest signees are coming from mid-major programs, Martin thinks they’re more than capable of making an impact in the SEC.

“If you can play, you can play. I’ve never been caught up in levels,” Martin said. “When you can score the ball and get to the rim, you can play. I think all three of those guys will help us tremendously.”

Seniors Jeremiah Tilmon, Dru Smith and Mitchell Smith will not use their extra year eligibility. Coach Martin says they are in the process of signing with agents.

