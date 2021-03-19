Thursday Night Football moving to Amazon Prime Video in 2023

FILE – In this Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, file photo, An ‘NFL on prime video’ banner hangs on the field prior to an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. The NFL will nearly double its media revenue to more than $10 billion a season with new rights agreements announced Thursday, March 18, 2021 including a deal with Amazon Prime Video that gives the streaming service exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football” beginning in 2022.(AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart, File)

SEATTLE — Amazon and the NFL have agreed to a 10-year deal to exclusively broadcast Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video in the United States beginning in 2023.

“Thursday Night Football will be our first-ever digital package and we are thrilled to exclusively partner with Amazon to bring our games to more fans on more platforms,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “NFL football drives passionate viewers and Amazon will enable us to continue to grow our fanbase in innovative and compelling ways.”

The deal includes pre-game, half-time and post-game shows as well as weekly original NFL programming and in-game highlights. Amazon Prime Video will continue to offer the NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

“NFL games are the most watched live programming in the United States, and this unprecedented Thursday Night Football package gives tens of millions of new and existing Prime members exclusive access to must-watch live football on Prime Video,” Mike Hopkins, SVP of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, said. “NFL fans from across the country will enjoy a premium viewing experience with Thursday Night Football, as well as access to a broad selection of content including award-winning Amazon Originals available on Prime Video.”

Amazon Prime Video distributed their first simulcast of TNF during the 2017 season. In 2020, the existing 11-game TNF package was increased to include one exclusive regular season game per year. San Francisco 49ers versus the Arizona Cardinals on Dec. 26, 202 was the first of those games.

The NFL and Amazon have a growing relationship ad the league has used Amazon Web Services as its official cloud and machine learning provider for Next Gen Stats.

In order to keep up with the commitment to making games available for free on television, each TNF game will be broadcast in the participating teams’ home market places.

