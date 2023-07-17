INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Tickets for NHL in Kansas City go on sale Tuesday morning.

The puck will drop for the St. Louis Blues-Dallas Stars exhibition game on September 30 at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.

Mavericks season ticket holders will be allowed to begin buying tickets at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 18. Tickets for everyone go on sale at 12 p.m.

Cable Dahmer Arena says tickets for the last two NHL exhibition games have told out the day tickets went on sale.

This will be the third-consecutive year the Blues have played an exhibition game at the Independence arena. It’s the second for the Stars.

Call the Mavericks ticket office at 816-252-7825, visit the Cable Dahmer Arena box office in person or go online to Ticketmaster.com to buy tickets starting Tuesday morning.