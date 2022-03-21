KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas men’s basketball is getting ready to face Providence in the Sweet 16 in Chicago on Friday. How can you watch the game?

The game will be televised on TBS and you can listen on the radio at 810 AM in Kansas City and 1320 AM/101.7 FM in Lawrence.

Kansas and Providence will tipoff at 6:29 p.m. CT at the United Center.

The winner of the game will take on the winner of No. 10 Miami and No. 11 Iowa State in the Elite Eight.

You can find an updated NCAA Tournament bracket here:

Men’s NCAA Tournament Bracket

