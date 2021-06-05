TJ, 8-year-old son of retired tight end Greg Olsen, has successful heart transplant surgery

FILE – In this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 file photo, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) runs, during the second half at an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans. Veteran tight end Greg Olsen is retiring from the NFL to become a broadcaster. Olsen announced Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 that he is ending his 14-year career to join Fox as a game analyst. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 8-year-old son of former tight end Greg Olsen, TJ, underwent successful heart transplant surgery, his family announced.

We also want to ask that everyone takes a second to pray for our donor family. Their selflessness during a tragic time gave our boy a chance at life. We don’t know who they are, but we will forever be grateful for everyday we get to have with Tj



❤️ Olsen Family — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 4, 2021

A few weeks ago, Olsen announced that TJ was in need of the transplant due to a congenital heart birth defect.

The Olsen family received support from all over the NFL including Olsen’s former team, the Carolina Panthers.

Bank of America Stadium lit up green, TJ’s favorite color, when it was announced he would be getting the surgery.

“TJ is finished with surgery and is being transferred to the ICU. We won’t be able to see him for a few more hours but his doctors are very happy with the surgery. TJ will be sedated for a few days but his road to recovery has begun,” Olsen wrote on Twitter.

“To our generous angel donor, we don’t know who you are or where you lived. But know that [because] of your selflessness, our son TJ will have a chance at life. We pray your family finds peace and maybe one day our paths shall cross,” Olsen and his wife Kara wrote on Instagram.