TJ, 8-year-old son of retired tight end Greg Olsen, has successful heart transplant surgery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 8-year-old son of former tight end Greg Olsen, TJ, underwent successful heart transplant surgery, his family announced.
A few weeks ago, Olsen announced that TJ was in need of the transplant due to a congenital heart birth defect.
The Olsen family received support from all over the NFL including Olsen’s former team, the Carolina Panthers.
Bank of America Stadium lit up green, TJ’s favorite color, when it was announced he would be getting the surgery.
“TJ is finished with surgery and is being transferred to the ICU. We won’t be able to see him for a few more hours but his doctors are very happy with the surgery. TJ will be sedated for a few days but his road to recovery has begun,” Olsen wrote on Twitter.
“To our generous angel donor, we don’t know who you are or where you lived. But know that [because] of your selflessness, our son TJ will have a chance at life. We pray your family finds peace and maybe one day our paths shall cross,” Olsen and his wife Kara wrote on Instagram.