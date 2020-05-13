Tommy Baldwin Racing returns to the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington Raceway

MOORESVILLE, NC – Tommy Baldwin Racing will make its return to the cup series this weekend at Darlington Speedway. The team has entered the No. 7 Chevrolet for their first race back.

“I am excited to be returning to the NASCAR Cup Series,” commented Tommy Baldwin. “I have been in this sport for a long time, and I believe now is the best time to get back to the track.”

Josh Bilicki will be driving the No. 7 Chevrolet and will be sponsored by Gravely Mowers, a high-performance commercial lawn mower company. CNC Swiss Machining will also be on the car as an associate sponsor.

“I am very excited to be piloting the No. 7 Gravely/CNC Swiss Machining Camaro for Tommy Baldwin Racing,” said Josh Bilicki. “Darlington is one of my favorite tracks, and I can’t wait to get back on the track after a long two-month break.”

Tommy Baldwin is no stranger to the cup series, his career as a crew chief has spanned 23 years. He has worked with some of the series top drivers, including Alex Bowman and Ty Dillon.

NASCAR Cup series will resume on Sunday from Darlington Raceway and will air live on Fox 4 at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.