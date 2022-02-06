KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has had a number of professional athletes who have have left their mark on the city, but there are the icons, the cream of crop, the ones forever indebted Kansas City sports fans hearts.

There are multiple factors that went into this list. Some of those being accomplishments while they were playing for a Kansas City team, influence, likability and more.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 professional athletes in Kansas City sports history.

Honorable Mention

Bo Jackson – Bo’s influence alone almost helps him make the list. Although he was only with the Royals for five seasons and made only one all-star game, his impact was huge as he was an athletic freak of nature and one of the most iconic sports figures ever.

– Bo’s influence alone almost helps him make the list. Although he was only with the Royals for five seasons and made only one all-star game, his impact was huge as he was an athletic freak of nature and one of the most iconic sports figures ever. Alex Gordon- Gordo, as he’s known by many Kansas Citians, played for the Royals his whole career and was the longest tenured Royal during those World Series runs. By the time he retired, he was able to capture three all-star appearances and eight Gold Glove Awards, to go along with a championship. Gordon is also top six all-time in team history in hits and home-runs.

10. Jamaal Charles

Jamaal Charles won over fans hearts with his speed, elusiveness and his ability to turn something into nothing. All these attributes did was lead him to becoming the Chiefs all-time leading rusher and the NFL all-time leader in yards per carry, despite playing for some putrid teams. You could very well make a case for Charles being on this list. Charles will always have a special place in the hearts of not just Chiefs, but all football fans.

9. Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill is arguably the fastest player in NFL history and the best Chiefs receiver of all-time. His game-wrecking ability is second-to-none as he is one of the most dangerous weapons to ever play football. He is top five in Chiefs history in every significant receiving category, hold the franchise record for receptions and receiving yards in a season and still seems to have a lot left in the tank.

8. Tony Gonzalez

Tony G is one of that best tight ends in NFL history and he did a majority of his damage in his 12 seasons with the Chiefs. He holds the franchise records for most receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns and most yards from scrimmage. He was the ultimate safety blanket for whoever was throwing him passes.

7. Salvador Perez

Salvy is already one of the best players in franchise history and he seems to only be getting better. He is coming off a record-breaking season where he set the record for home runs in a season by a catcher, surpassing Johnny Bench, with 48, which also led the entire MLB. To add to his accomplishments, he has seven all-star appearances, a World-Series MVP and championship, five Gold Gloves and a Comeback Player of the Year Award. He was the heart and soul for those World Series teams and is beloved by KC sports fans.

6. Travis Kelce

The Chiefs obviously have done well in the tight end department. Travis Kelce has helped revolutionize the tight end position. He is one of the best players in the the NFL and one of the best tight ends ever. He holds the franchise record for most 100+ yard receiving games, and has the most 1,000 yard seasons among tight ends in NFL history. Kelce continues to perform at a high level as he continues to take the tight-end position to new heights.

5. Frank White

Frank White, one of the most prominent local figures in Kansas City, spent all 18 of his seasons with the Royals. White is top 5 in franchise history in hits and and RBI’s. He also won eight Gold Gloves, made five all-star appearances, won an ALCS MVP and more. In 1995, White was inducted into the Royals’ Hall of Fame and has his jersey retired by the team.

4. Len Dawson

“Lenny the Cool,” another iconic local Kansas City figure, is the Chiefs all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, although it will likely be surpassed by another guy (more on that “guy” later), he was the first great Chiefs quarterback. He held the Chiefs single-season passing touchdown record until it was broken in 2018. He lead the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title and won the Super Bowl MVP, along with a plethora of other other accomplishments. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1987.

3. Derrick Thomas

The late, great Derrick Thomas is one of the greatest pass-rushers of all-time as he continually gave quarterbacks problems during his entire career, which was all spent with the chiefs. D.T was a nine time pro bowler and six time all-pro. Thomas has the franchise record for sacks, fumble recoveries and forced fumbles. He also holds the record for most sacks in a game at seven. He was posthumously inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2009.

2. George Brett

George Brett may be the most notable sports figure in Kansas City, as he even has a bridge named after him. One of the greatest baseball players ever, Brett was a 13 time all-star, ALCS MVP, three time AL batting champion and a World Series champion. Brett is the Royals all-time leader in hits, home-runs, and RBI’s. Brett is also the only baseball player to win a batting title in three different decades. He was inducted as a first-ballot Hall-of-famer in 1999.

1. Patrick Mahomes

Yes, this is the “guy” we were referring to. What more can you say about Patrick Mahomes that hasn’t already been said? He already has a career’s worth of accomplishments in just four seasons and is on pace to break numerous quarterback records. He had his worse season statistically, which consisted of a measly 37 touchdowns and another AFC championship appearance, his fourth straight, in only four seasons starting. Mahomes is not only the face of Kansas City, but he is the face of football. He is unlike any Kansas City athlete we’ve seen before and seemingly finds new ways reinvent the position. He is the most talented quarterback in NFL history.

