KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students at Central Middle School got an experience they’ll never forget on Wednesday.

The NFL hosted a skills clinic for students with some of the NFL’s top prospects like Bryce Young and CJ Stroud and Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Eighth-grader London Watson said it was surreal getting to run drills and learning from the future NFL stars.

“It’s amazing right now cause like I’m learning more drills and like getting to talk with the prospects about what college they went to and stuff like that and being a student-athlete and stuff like that,” London Watson said.

Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Collier says the event was an opportunity to learn a lot more than just football drills.

“You know when our students see them, I’m hoping that they see this vision of hard work, dedication, but most importantly that you can be successful as an athlete both in the classroom and on the field,” Collier said. “So, this is just amazing that our students are getting this opportunity. I think it’s something they’ll never forget.”

After the skills clinic finished, they headed over to Central Middle School for a community garden event.