KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What a difference four months makes, at least when it comes to flying out of Kansas City International Airport.

CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson is in Kansas City for the NCAA Tournament and the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight games at T-Mobile Center.

Wolfson had high praise for KCI’s new terminal.

Wow! Blown away by the new airport in KC. Great job. No more pizza delivery needed! They have everything you can ask for. Will make football travel so much better! #KansasCity @tracywolfson

The reaction is much different than the last time she visited to cover the Kansas City Chiefs Jacksonville Jaguars game in November.

Wolfson said she was forced to order delivery at KCI Airport because restaurants were not open in the terminal.

True Story! When your hungry at the KC airport and they have no food- @dominos comes thru! @tracywolfson on Nov. 13

Someone tweeted video of Wolfson carrying pizza boxes through the terminal.

Wolfson, the millions of other travelers should have a number of restaurants inside the new terminal to choose from when they are visiting, or waiting on a layover.

KCI’s new terminal opened about a month ago to mostly rave reviews.