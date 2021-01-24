Travis Kelce “just loves this team,” says Chiefs belong in Super Bowl this year

AVENTURA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 30, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s a different feeling for the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans this year.

Winning Super Bowl LIV in Miami was 50 years in the making. It was emotional. It was exciting for the Chiefs and the Kansas City metro.

The Chiefs hope to repeat as Super Bowl champs in 2021 as they take their “Run It Back” tour to Tampa on Feb. 7.

“I just love this team, man,” Travis Kelce said Sunday night after winning the AFC Championship at Arrowhead.

The Chiefs tight end says he’s excited about the new mentality the team is packing with them for the trip.

“It’s almost like it’s a little more exciting. Last year it was a question of whether or not we belonged,” Kelce said. “This year it’s let’s go out and prove to ourselves we are who we are.”

According to Chiefs sources, the team plans to arrive in Tampa the day before Super Bowl LV.