KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The status of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is up in the air after injuring his back at practice on Friday according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer.

The injury occurred on the last play of practice when he went up for a pass and his back locked up.

Jay Glazer reporting Travis Kelce's Back on Friday locked up — and this morning they "still don't know if he can go" and before they make a decision they "really need to see him run" — something to monitor pre-game. #Chiefs https://t.co/hQs9mOXNTn — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 29, 2023

He had to get an anti-inflammatory on Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning. There is optimism he will still play.

The Chiefs said before making the decision to see him workout pregame and run.