AUGUSTA, Ga. — At least two trees have fallen near the 17th tee box at the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Play has been suspended for a second time as crews are working to clean up the scene, which was apparently caused by high winds.

Sister station WJBF says no injuries have been reported.

It wasn’t raining when the horn sounded, but the threat of lightning and stormy weather brought play to a halt. Many fans remained seated after the horn sounded.

A previous weather delay lasted for 21 minutes before players were allowed to resume play.

Brooks Koepka is leading, in the clubhouse at 12 under after completing his 36 holes.

Authorities investigate the scene where trees fell on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Patrons move away from trees that blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Authorities investigate the scene where trees fell on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Authorities investigate the scene where trees fell on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Authorities investigate the scene where trees fell on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Authorities investigate the scene where trees fell on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Authorities investigate the scene where trees fell on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)