KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge will determine the fate of a lawsuit against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, accused of shoving a photographer at Arrowhead Stadium.

The incident happened after the Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in October 2022. While walking back to the tunnel after the game, Adams was seen pushing photographer Park Zabley to the ground.

Zabley filed a police report and then went to the hospital where was diagnosed with concussion symptoms, according to the lawsuit.

Adams apologized after the incident during his post-game news conference, as well as on social media.

The 30-year-old was initially charged with misdemeanor assault, but the charge was dropped earlier this summer.

However, Zabley filed a lawsuit in May against Adams, the Raiders, the Chiefs, the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority and the Chiefs’ security provider Landmark Event Services.

The lawsuit claims because Adams is an employee of the Raiders, and the team did not apologize or discipline Adams following the incident, the franchise is also liable.

The lawsuit also claims the Chiefs, Landmark and the sports complex failed to provide adequate on-field security, ultimately leading to the incident.

In court Wednesday, a judge scheduled a bench trial for June 10, 2024, at the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City. It means a judge, not a jury, will determine the outcome of the lawsuit.