KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City natives have found their way on to their team’s respective practice squads.

Lee’s Summit West alum Mario Goodrich signed with Philadelphia Eagles practice squad after being waived on Monday as rosters were being finalized.

Goodrich signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent back in April in a deal worth $217,000 guaranteed and followed that with a solid training camp.

He attended the University of Clemson where he won a national championship and garnered First-team all ACC honors.

Hogan Prep Alum William Bradley-King signed to the Washington Commanders practice squad also after being waived on Monday. He signed a four-year contract with the Commanders in May 2021.

The Commanders drafted him in the seventh-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has accumulated five tackles and 0.5 sacks so far.

Bradley-King went to Arkansas State University where he was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection before going to Baylor where he led the team in sacks and earned All-Big12 Honorable Mention.