Two Lenexa teens in possession of Mahomes’ first signed jerseys

LENEXA, Kan. — A couple of 14-year-old Kansas City boys have a pair of Chiefs collector’s items that could be worth a bundle.

They are holding onto what they think must be Patrick Mahomes’ first signed Chiefs jerseys.

It started on June 15, 2018, when David Hendrix took his son Ronnie and his best friend Jackson to stand in line at Patrick Mahomes first autograph session at a small baseball card shop in Lenexa, KS.

“No. I really didn’t know that much about him,” Ronnie said.

“It was my birthday, so that was my birthday gift,” Jackson said, shrugging.

Hendrix thought taking the boys would just be a fun event they could do together.

“It was something fun to do with your son,” Hendrix said. “To be honest, I’d heard of Mahomes, but didn’t really know what he could be yet.”

The boys were among the first in the autograph line, and they held the only Mahomes jerseys. Everyone else had footballs, helmets and few had his trading card.

They spoke with him for a few minutes and David snapped a quick picture.

“His interaction with the kids that day was really great,” Hendrix said. “It’s nice to be able to see players that they can look up to.”

Jackson’s dad, JC Fisher, remembers, “They came home all excited.”

Ronnie’s room is covered in collectibles, from Mike Trout’s batting gloves to a giant signed picture of Mahomes. There’s more in the basement, but the jersey’s top them all.

Fast forward, to two years later. The jerseys have been worn once and never washed, and Mahomes has rocketed to superstardom.

He’s gone from someone the boys hadn’t heard of to their favorite player.

“He is one of the most fun players to watch. It’s fun to watch him. He is cool. Every time he does something new,” Ronnie said with a grin.

And Jackson’s dad, who just happened to be a member of the world-famous group “The Texas Tenors” was singing the National Anthem for an event where the keynote speaker is none other than Mahomes.

“I had my phone and I was showing him pictures from that event,” Fisher said. “He looked at that and said, ‘Oh yeah! That was my first signing and all of the sudden, I saw my jersey for the first time.'”

Now, the jerseys are certifiably special.

“That’s crazy to think, you know?” Jackson said.

“We are definitely going to frame it,” Ronnie said. “Definitely need to keep it safe.”

Don’t even ask the boys if their jerseys are for sale.

“Nope. I don’t think so,” Jackson said.