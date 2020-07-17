Two more Kansas City Royals players test positive for coronavirus

Nick Dini #33 of the Kansas City Royals hits an RBI sacrifice fly during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Ring Central Coliseum on September 17, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two more Kansas City Royals players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Catcher Nick Dini and left-handed pitcher Daniel Tillo both tested positive for COVID-19, according to the club. Both players are asymptomatic.

Both are minor league players, joining the Royals in summer camp to vie for a spot on the roster, though Dini played as a backup catcher for the Royals in 2019.

They’re not the first Royals players to contract the virus this summer. In fact, Dini is now the third Royals catcher to have tested positive in the past few weeks.

Catcher Salvador Perez was the first to announce he had COVID-19 at the beginning of the month. Like Dini and Tillo, he was asymptomatic. He has since rejoined the team for training.

Manager Mike Matheny also announced he had previously contracted the virus after experiencing symptoms and has since recovered.

Then, days later, pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn shared that they had tested positive. Both said they were shocked when they got the test results. Keller said he was only experiencing minor symptoms that felt more like an allergy attack, while O’Hearn was asymptomatic.

The team announced catcher Cam Gallagher had tested positive just days after that. He, too, was asymptomatic and quickly rejoined the team.

The Royals are in summer camp right now, a second attempt at spring training after workouts were canceled in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kansas City is practicing at Kauffman Stadium instead of traveling to Surprise, Arizona, though.

In just one week, the team will kick off its shortened season on July 24 in Cleveland. The Royals will have their home opener, in a stadium without fans, on July 31 against the Chicago White Sox.

In all, they’ll play 60 games in just 66 days, including 30 games at home and 30 away.

