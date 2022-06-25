KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Barstow High School basketball standouts Jacob Gilyard and Jeriah Horne were both provided with NBA opportunities after going undrafted on Thursday night.

Horne and Gilyard both won the Direnna Award during the their high school careers while reaching three consecutive state championship games, winning in 2015.

Horne signed a deal with the Sacramento Kings while Gilyard will get an NBA Summer League opportunity with the Golden State Warriors

Gilyard went to Richmond University where he had a very decorated career and became the all-time NCAA steals leader. He avergaged 13.3 points, 5.4 assists and 2.9 steals in his senior season.

Horne spent his senior season at Tulsa where he led the team with 16.1 points and 6.9 rebounds. Horne also attended Nebraska and Colorado.

The NBA Summer League starts July 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada.