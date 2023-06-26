KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two professional athletes from the Kansas City area are giving back to the community.

Detroit Lions defensive end Charles Harris and Phoenix Suns forward Ishmail Wainright decided to collaborate and host an event called The Winner’s Circle Weekend.

It will be an inclusive weekend of free community events presented by the two.

“The motivation behind this event is to give kids opportunity, hope and inspiration,” Harris said.

Harris attended Lincoln Prep High School before taking his talents to Mizzou and being selected in the 1st round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Wainright went to Raytown South High School for two years before departing to the now defunct Montrose Christian in Maryland. He then went on to Baylor before getting his NBA opportunity.

He also is the son of late Kansas City basketball legend, Calvin Wainright, who was also an inspiration for Harris.

Wainright and Harris crossed paths with each other in middle school while playing basketball, so this is a full-circle moment for the two young professional athletes.

Although this is their first event, they want to keep the ball rolling.

“We want make this an annual thing,” Harris said.

In fact, Harris already has other events in mind.

“We want to have something connecting all the youth in Kansas City with a mentorship program for all sports. A Kansas City retreat and mentorship program where we make sure they have all the right resources,” Harris said.

The Winner’s Circle Weekend will go from Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 16. Wainright will host his skills academy on that Saturday from 2-7 p.m. at the Ewing Marion Kauffman School.

Harris will host his football camp on that Sunday from 1-4 p.m. That will take place at his alma mater, Lincoln College Prep Academy.

He also left a resounding message to resonated with the youth across Kansas City:

“If you’re skillful, you’re talented, you can make it. Put the hours in and they’ll recognize you.”