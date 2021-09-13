Tyrann Mathieu will play Sunday night in Baltimore, according to Chiefs’ Andy Reid

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) runs during warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Count Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu will be collecting payment Sunday night in Baltimore against the Ravens.

Head Coach Andy Reid said Monday that Mathieu will play in the Chiefs next game after being in the COVID-19 protocol for nearly two weeks.

“I haven’t met with the medical people, but yes, he’ll be back,” Reid said Monday.

The Chiefs activated Mathieu Saturday, which was in time for Sunday’s season opener at Arrowhead against Cleveland, but Reid said he made the ultimate decision to sideline Mathieu.

“That was a decision I had to make and that was more off of the conditioning part and just not putting him in a bad position,” Reid said “I just thought it was best if we had him sit this game and come back for the next one.”

The Chiefs called on Armani Watts to step into Mathieu’s role Sunday against the Browns. He ended the day with one assist and a combined tackle.