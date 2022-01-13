Tyrann Mathieu’s foundation giving away tickets to Chiefs-Steelers Wild Card game

FILE – Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Derrick Henry and Tyrann Mathieu, 2020 All-Pro players, are among the 32 men chosen as finalists for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu wants to send one fan to Sunday’s Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chiefs safety is giving away a pair of tickets to a fan who donates to the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation. For a $10 donation, fans are entered for a chance at two lower-level tickets to the game plus a parking pass.

One bonus winner will be selected to receive an autographed Mathieu jersey.

Fans have until 4 p.m. Saturday to enter online. The winner will be announced on the foundation’s website afterward.

Proceeds of the campaign will support the the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation. Its mission is to impact the lives of the financially disadvantaged, specifically children. He’s done that by giving away hundreds of turkeys for Thanksgiving, thousands of meals through Harvesters, sending dozens of children on shopping sprees and more.

Fans that enter are encouraged to take a photo of their entry and tweet it with #WPMOYChallenge Mathieu and tag @Mathieu_Era.

Mathieu is the Chiefs’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year. He’s also been leading the Charity Challenge, a social media campaign for nominees where the winner receives a $25,000 prize for the charity of his choice.