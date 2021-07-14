U.S. Men’s National Team prepares for Gold Cup match against Martinique

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The U.S. Men’s National Team jumps back into Gold Cup action against Martinique on Thursday. It’ll be the team’s second match in group stage play.

USMNT avoided calamity on Sunday, thanks to Sam Vines goal in the 8th minute. The team needs to tighten up against Martinique.

“It’s a competition where anything can happen. We have to come in with the right mindset to make sure we come out on top,” center back Walker Zimmerman told reporters.

USMNT practiced on Wednesday morning ahead of its match.