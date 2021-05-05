UCM baseball reaches historic milestone with 2,000 wins

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — With Central Missouri’s 6-5 win over Northeastern State on Sunday, the baseball program reached a historic milestone — 2,000 victories.

No. 2 UCM joins Florida Southern and Delta State as one of only three Division II programs to earn 2,000 wins.

“It’s super humbling for me to be a part of it. Certainly the ground work, with that many wins has been laid by a lot of people,” UCM head baseball coach Kyle Crookes said.

That's 2,000 program wins! The 3rd team in Division II history with 2,000 wins!#teamUCM #RollStable pic.twitter.com/41ULCIwDsG — Roll Stable (@Mules_Baseball) May 2, 2021

The Mules, who just clinched the MIAA regular season championship, lead the conference in several statistical categories, including earned runs allowed, hits and RBIs.

“I think one of the main reasons that we’re such a good hitting team is that relentless attitude at the plate. One through nine, we refuse to give up at-bats,” senior infielder Dusty Stroup said.

UCM closes out the regular season with a three-game series against Missouri Western starting Thursday.

Central Missouri will host the the NCAA Division II Central Region Championship for the 17th time in program history.

