UCM Baseball wins regional championship, earns trip to the DII College World Series

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The University of Central Missouri baseball program punched its ticket to the DII College World Series, beating Southern Arkansas 12-5 during its regional final on Monday — its 19th Regional Championship.

UCM had a 5-4 lead in the 6th inning. With one out and two runners on bases, Lee’s Summit West product, Dusty Stroup blasted a three-run homer to left, putting the Mules on top 8-4.

It was Stroup’s 20th home run of the season. According to UCM, he’s the fourth player in program history to have 20 homers in a single season.

The Mules went on to score four more runs. UCM recorded 23 hits and 12 runs.

Redshirt senior, Scot Wolverton was efficient, going 4-5 from the plate with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored. Erik Webb was also 4-5, with a run and an RBI.

Brennen VanBruesegen had one double and three RBI.

Ray Pec grad, Derek Beauchamp and redshirt freshman Brady Gavin tossed 2.1 innings. Beuchamp got the start and stuck out five hitters. Gavin earned the win in relief.

The DII baseball regionals wrap up on Tuesday. College World Series brackets will be released at the conclusion of regionals.