KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City mixed martial artists will be squaring off to become the “King of Kansas City” in the octagon on UFC Fight Night in December.

Julian Marquez and Deron Winn will be featured on the December 17 card as they both look to bounce back from recent losses during UFC on ESPN: Kattar vs. Emmett.

Winn and Marquez confirmed the fight on social media. On Monday, Winn said he had already agreed to fight his next opponent, but had yet to receive a contract.

Just know that I said “yes” to an opponent and date several days ago. Have yet to receive a contract . I’ve never taken more than a couple hours to give a yes or no response. What’s the hold up? We fighting or not?! @DeronWinn

A few hours later, he said the agreement was sent to him and shortly after that, the bout was announced.

You ask and you shall receive. The king of Kansas City 12/17 @JMarquezMMA

Marquez, known as “The Cuban Missile Crisis” and born and raised in Kansas City, was knocked out in the first round of his bout against Gregory Rodrigues, bringing his professional record to 9-3.

He began training mixed martial arts after a stint of wrestling at Missouri Valley College.

Marquez now fights out of Glory MMA in Lee’s Summit under James Krause.

Winn, born in Liberty, Missouri, debuted in the UFC in 2019, is coming off a TKO loss in the second round to Phil Hawes, his third loss in his last four fights.

Winn is a three-time MSHSAA state champion wrestler who boasts a record of 163-3. He went on to have a successful college wrestling career at the NJCAA and NAIA level.

He eventually joined Bellator in 2017 before making the transition to the UFC.

Broadcast details and the rest of the fight card have not yet been announced, but will be released as the event draws nearer.