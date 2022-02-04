INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — UFC President Dana White will be in attendance during FAC 12 at Cable Dahmer Arena on Sunday afternoon.

White will join popular YouTubers the NELK Boys as they film episodes for “Lookin for a Fight” and watch the MMA showcase put on by local UFC fighter James Krause.

One fighter will be chosen as the first-ever NELK Athlete and will be sponsored by the YouTubers who have more than 7.2 million subscribers.

FAC 12 will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass and tickets to see the show live can be purchased online.