UMKC women’s basketball off to best start in program history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Roos of the Kansas City women’s basketball team are off to a roaring start 10-1 in the 2021-2022 season.

The Roos’ current 10-game win streak is tied for the longest winning streak in program history, the first being the 1990-91 KC team.

UMKC is currently ranked 81st in the NCAA NET rankings.

The Roos are led by graduate forward Brooklyn McDavid who is top 15 in the country in double-doubles.

Senior guard Mandy Willems is top 15 in the country in three-pointers made.

The Roos are also top 20 in the country in rebounding margin: that effort is led by McDavid (7.8 rebounds per game), senior forward Paige Bradford (7.6 rebounds per game), and graduate forward Kiara Bradley (7.5 rebounds per game).

“I’ve enjoyed playing with Paige (Bradford), and going off of each other. I’ve never had another post I can do that with. And then knowing that if I pass it out, we’ve got shooters that are going to make the shot,” McDavid said after a win vs. Santa Clara on Tuesday.

“Everyone wants to win, and loves to win. More importantly, this group hates to lose. It’s fun not because we’re winning, but because they’re so bought in to each other. They’re bought in to our mission, and that’s what makes this whole ride so special right now,” head coach Jacie Hoyt said Tuesday.

The Roos begin conference play in the Summit League next week vs. South Dakota State and South Dakota with both games being at home.