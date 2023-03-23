KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station keeps up a basketball tradition, and a great photo opportunity for thousands of fans visiting from out of town.

With T-Mobile hosting the next two rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, Union Station plans to help paint the town some important colors.

Starting Thursday, March 23, Union Station’s exterior will light up in the colors of the teams playing at T-Mobile Center. The colors will rotate between team colors for Houston, Miami, Xavier and Texas.

Kansas State is playing in New York Thursday evening. If the Wildcats beat Michigan State, Union Station will add purple into the colors rotating across Union Station. The landmark plans to keep the purple on a little longer than the other colors if K-State advances to the Elite Eight.

If the Wildcats need a little extra incentive in the Big Apple, the Empire State Building is also lighting up using the colors of the NCAA Basketball teams playing at Madison Square Garden.

That means K-State purple will shine over New York City as long as the team continues to win.