Union Station to honor KC NWSL on International Women’s Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After spending two weeks in Florida for training camp, Kansas City NWSL will be back home on Friday.

The team will receive a warm Kansas City welcome Monday at Union Station, as part of an International Women’s Day celebration.

Peace out Florida thanks for having us ✌️ pic.twitter.com/xH3Vj8vRrS — KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) March 5, 2021

KC NWSL co-owners Chris and Angie Long will speak during the event and coaches and players will be on hand for the ceremonies.

Union Station will hang a giant banner in its Grand Plaza and will be lit in the team’s teal color. Downtown businesses have also been invited to light the skyline teal.

The celebration at Union Station begins at 2 p.m. Monday. Masks must be worn by all attendees.

Kansas City NWSL has three more friendly preseason matches, before the games start counting on their record in April.